USCS to suspend 2020 schedule until racing can resume

By Pete Walton

Due to the continued National and International battle with the Coronavirus Pandemic that have created immense challenges for individuals, all businesses and especially large gatherings at events, the United Sprint Car Series has suspended its 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters schedule for now. The USCS will pick back up and be racong as soon as possible

This suspension of racing action applies as well to the USCS Mid-South and Southern Thunder regional schedules as well as the www.RockAuto.com USCS Powri Outlaw Micro schedule.

Racing schedules and activities will resume as soon as possible. The USCS intends to fully support the measures in place under the direction of the President, the state Governors and local authorities for the health

and well being of all including race fans, race teams and staff members of the series and facilities. Please, practice the advised guidelines to do all you can to stop the spread of this dangerous virus.

We realize this is a hard and unprecedented time for all and have you all in our prayers daily. Please safeguard your families. We hope to see you soon to continue racing.

For news and updates visit www.uscsracing, USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter and the My Race Pass app. For questions you may reach the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.

Pete Walton/ President – United Speed Contest Sanction (USCS)

