In 1990 my father and I packed up the family camper and went on Ohio Speedweek. Here are some select clips from the first time Attica Raceway Park hosted Speedweek. In this are select clips from qualifying and heat races including Steve Siegel driving a V6 powered car, Sammy Swindell in the TMC car, Robby Stanley, Rick Ferkel, Mark Keegan, and a host of others.