POWRi Monthly March-April

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/3/2020) As the entire dirt-track racing world all but grinds to a standstill due to the unprecedented spread of coronavirus and government-issued instructions, POWRi officials believe the continual safety of our competitors and fans alike should remain priority number one at all times. As communication remains pivotal to staying on-track during this time of uncertainty, POWRi Monthly now offers race-fans a way to stay informed and up-to-date on all the ever-changing POWRi Leagues this 2020 Racing Season and beyond.

In accordance with CDC recommendations and federal restrictions all POWRi Racing Events for the month of April have been canceled or postponed to a date that will be named at a later time. We continue to implement precautionary and preparatory measures in accordance with CDC guidance and government health authorities to ensure the health and safety of our fans, teams and their families. POWRi officials and track officials are evaluating the 2020 schedule as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop. We intend to have as many races as possible this season, with future re-scheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts.

POWRi Event Cancellations/Reschedulings to Date: 50 Features

March 2020: 4 Features

April 2020: 46 Features