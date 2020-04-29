MICHAEL LEWIS JOINS THUNDER RELIVED THURSDAY AT 8PM EST ON FLORACING

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………Michael Lewis is this week’s guest on episode 12 of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday night, April 30 at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dzkF8Y.

Lewis, an owner of 12 total USAC National Sprint Car and Midget feature victories between 2000 and 2005, recounts his first visit to USAC National victory lane on Thunder Relived, which just so happened to be the closest finish in USAC National Midget history – a near dead-heat at the line between he and Kasey Kahne at Indiana’s racy quarter-mile bullring of Anderson Speedway.

The Noblesville, Ind. native, who made the brief transition to becoming a standout in USAC West Coast racing, ultimately earning the 2003 USAC Western Sprint driving title and was a perennial frontrunner on the pavement tracks, will be in studio with show hosts Richie Murray and Kirk Spridgeon to review the standout racer’s career.

Thursday’s Thunder Relived episode featuring Lewis will precede the fifth round of the 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink, a Midget race from Eldora Speedway, at 9pm ET on FloRacing. The event will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation.

Thunder Relived will take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault. Stay tuned for more information regarding Thunder Relived on USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, our social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.