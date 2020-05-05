TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up Postponed Until July 3-4

From Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, OK. (May 5, 2020) – The 5th annual Midget Round Up presented by Burtis Motor Company has been postponed until the Fourth of July Weekend.

The TBJ Promotions event featuring midgets and micro sprints was slated to be held Memorial Day Weekend at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. However, the effects of COVID-19 have forced event officials to postpone the doubleheader until July 3-4.

“We are working with state officials to determine all of the specific guidelines,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “We are going to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe and successful event.

“It’s important that we let everyone know that the 5th annual Midget Round Up will happen this year and that we will do everything in our power to make sure everyone from the community, drivers, crews, fans, sponsors and officials will be safe. We will have more information in the coming weeks leading up to the event.”

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

Stayed tuned for more information, including ticket prices and times, which will be released in the near future.