USCS Sprint and USCS 600s back in action at Southern Raceway this Friday and Saturday, May 15th and 16th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 11, 2020 – Bam.!!!!…The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour and the www.RockAuto.comISCS Powri Outlaw 600 Micros resume their 2020 schedules with a two-nights of speed contests at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida in the Southern Raceway Back to the Track Round 3 “HIGH SPEED” event on Friday and Saturday, May 15th and 16th.

Sprint car drivers and teams from at least 15 states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day. Due to current guidelines the event will observe social distancing with limited fans admitted to the general admission area. To also observe “social distancing” in the competitor pit area, race teams will be parked observing safe spacing also. Several local racing divisions are on the race card each evening.

For those who aren’t able to attend the event live, each night will be streamed live as it happens on Just Dirt Video Productions. There are two options to purchase limited seating tickets. Please either visit www.SouthernRaceway.com for instructions. You may also visit My Race Pass’s website at www.myracepasscom to purchase the limited seating available.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, FL 32583. The track website is www.southernraceway.com Ther Facebook page is found at Southern Raceway and the track phone number is (850) 623-2333 For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com USCS also has a Facebook and Twitter page at USCS Racing. The series phone number is 770-865-6097.