Cottle Wins POWRi WAR Feature at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (May 24, 2020) — The final night of the Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi at Valley Speedway for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League would not disappoint in quality, with fast and furious action all over the ultra-smooth and racy speedway. After twenty-five adrenaline-filled laps of side by side action, the deciding factor of the feature would be a dramatic last-lap pass for the lead with Shane Cottle #74x earning the victory.

Night #1 winner #6 Mario Clouser would seem to be in fine form, from gaining the high point qualifier award and earning a pole starting position to gaining the early lead. Clouser would be challenged early and often as both Brandon Mattox #28m and Jadon Rogers #14 would both take their respective shots at the top spot only to see Clouser seem to gain speed. As the laps were winding down Clouser would see the hard charge of #74x Shane Cottle come from a fifteenth starting position to battle for the lead. Once Cottle was able to get around the very fast Clouser. Brandon Mattox would also gain spots, grabbing the lead with two laps remaining. With the white flag waving, Cottle would use an excellent high side run to gain the feature win. Brandon Mattox would place in the second position as Mario Clouser placed third. Chad Goff #9 would use his heat race-winning momentum to place fourth with Jadon Rogers rounding out the feature’s top five.

POWRi WAR Sprint League

Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, MO

Sunday May 25, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[8]

2. 28M-Brandon Mattox[6]

3. 28-Kory Schudy[3]

4. 12-Wesley Smith[5]

5. 74X-Shane Cottle[7]

6. 37-Brian Beebe[1]

7. 34-Sterling Cling[4]

8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Brandon Morin[1]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

3. 9X-Casey Baker[8]

4. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]

5. 88-Chad Tye[5]

6. 03-Tyler Burton[6]

7. 15E-Dakota Earls[7]

DNS: 2-Jason Billups

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Chad Goff[1]

2. 54-Trey Gropp[2]

3. 24-Nate McMillin[4]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[8]

5. 2K-Kyle Lewis[7]

6. ST1-Lane Stone[5]

7. 85C-Casey Lewallen[3]

8. 82-Christie Thomason[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[4]

2. 5C-Colten Cottle[5]

3. 2Z-Zach Clark[6]

4. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]

6. 4-Braydon Cromwell[2]

DNS: 11X-Tom Curran

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]

2. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[10]

4. 37-Brian Beebe[8]

5. ST1-Lane Stone[6]

6. 88-Chad Tye[3]

7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[13]

8. 82-Christie Thomason[12]

9. 15E-Dakota Earls[9]

10. 85C-Casey Lewallen[11]

11. 03-Tyler Burton[5]

12. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

DNS: 4-Braydon Cromwell

DNS: 2-Jason Billups

DNS: 11X-Tom Curran

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 74X-Shane Cottle[15]

2. 28M-Brandon Mattox[3]

3. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

4. 9-Chad Goff[8]

5. 14-Jadon Rogers[2]

6. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

7. 28-Kory Schudy[13]

8. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[23]

10. 11W-Wyatt Burks[17]

11. 98-Brandon Morin[7]

12. 34-Sterling Cling[19]

13. 9X-Casey Baker[5]

14. 24-Nate McMillin[12]

15. 91-Riley Kreisel[10]

16. 12-Wesley Smith[14]

17. 54-Trey Gropp[11]

18. 2Z-Zach Clark[6]

19. 2K-Kyle Lewis[16]

20. ST1-Lane Stone[21]

21. 88-Chad Tye[22]

DNS: 37-Brian Beebe

DNS: 41-Brad Wyatt