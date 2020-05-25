Grant Scores POWRi Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals Victory

From POWRi
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (May 24, 2020) — Upping the car-count from the previous night the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League would again take to Valley Speedway to wrap up the annual Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi. With thirty-four drivers checking into the pits and vying for the prized position, only one could emerge to the winner. When the final checkers dropped after thirty heart-pumping laps #4a Justin Grant would gain the spoils of victory.
Using a prime pole position starting spot by earning the high point qualifier award, Justin Grant would drive a near-flawless feature on his way to claiming the nights win. Grant would not be denied as the top-five would all throw their names in the mix, with Grant maintaining composure and the lead. Thomas Meseraull #7x was among the front-runners, making a last-ditch effort in the closing laps to gain on Grant eventually placing a close second. Tanner Carrick appeared to be the only driver not willing to give up the top-side momentum, mounting several charges to the front placing third. Logan Seavey #19az and Kevin Thomas Jr #5 swapped positions lap after lap with Seavey ending the night fourth and KTJ rounding out the night’s top five.
Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals
POWRi National Midget Car League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
Valley Speedway
Grain Valley, MO
Sunday May 25, 2020
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]
2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]
3. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[6]
4. 15-Emerson Axsom[3]
5. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]
6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[4]
7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]
8. 4-Robert Dalby[8]
9. 21K-Emilio Hoover[9]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 44S-Andrew Felker[3]
2. 5D-Zach Daum[2]
3. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]
4. 98-Clinton Boyles[6]
5. 00-Trey Gropp[4]
6. 71-Zac Taylor[7]
7. 7M-Chance Morton[9]
8. 2H-Luke Howard[8]
9. 8M-Kade Morton[1]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]
2. 42-Hank Davis[1]
3. 55K-Karter Sarff[7]
4. 91-Andy Bishop[8]
5. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[2]
6. 5H-Casey Hicks[4]
7. 26-Tristin Thomas[6]
8. 11-Shawn Mahaffey[5]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]
2. 4A-Justin Grant[8]
3. 19P-Don Droud Jr[3]
4. 32-Trey Marcham[7]
5. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]
6. 321-Chad Winfrey[1]
7. 22-Tanner Allen[5]
8. 72-Sam Johnson[2]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]
2. 7M-Chance Morton[5]
3. 28-Ace McCarthy[2]
4. 4-Robert Dalby[12]
5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[14]
6. 00-Trey Gropp[3]
7. 71-Zac Taylor[4]
8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]
9. 26-Tristin Thomas[10]
10. 8M-Kade Morton[18]
11. 21K-Emilio Hoover[16]
12. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]
13. 22-Tanner Allen[11]
14. 321-Chad Winfrey[9]
15. 2H-Luke Howard[13]
16. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]
17. 11-Shawn Mahaffey[15]
18. 72-Sam Johnson[17]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 4A-Justin Grant[1]
2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]
3. 35-Tanner Carrick[3]
4. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]
5. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]
6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]
7. 44S-Andrew Felker[4]
8. 32-Trey Marcham[10]
9. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]
10. 15-Emerson Axsom[17]
11. 98-Clinton Boyles[14]
12. 28-Ace McCarthy[19]
13. 55K-Karter Sarff[6]
14. 4-Robert Dalby[20]
15. 44X-Wesley Smith[16]
16. 5D-Zach Daum[11]
17. 42-Hank Davis[13]
18. 00-Trey Gropp[22]
19. 19P-Don Droud Jr[15]
20. 91-Andy Bishop[8]
21. 21K-Emilio Hoover[23]
22. 7M-Chance Morton[18]
23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[21]