Grant Scores POWRi Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals Victory

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (May 24, 2020) — Upping the car-count from the previous night the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League would again take to Valley Speedway to wrap up the annual Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals presented by POWRi. With thirty-four drivers checking into the pits and vying for the prized position, only one could emerge to the winner. When the final checkers dropped after thirty heart-pumping laps #4a Justin Grant would gain the spoils of victory.

Using a prime pole position starting spot by earning the high point qualifier award, Justin Grant would drive a near-flawless feature on his way to claiming the nights win. Grant would not be denied as the top-five would all throw their names in the mix, with Grant maintaining composure and the lead. Thomas Meseraull #7x was among the front-runners, making a last-ditch effort in the closing laps to gain on Grant eventually placing a close second. Tanner Carrick appeared to be the only driver not willing to give up the top-side momentum, mounting several charges to the front placing third. Logan Seavey #19az and Kevin Thomas Jr #5 swapped positions lap after lap with Seavey ending the night fourth and KTJ rounding out the night’s top five.

Mid-State Open Wheel Nationals

POWRi National Midget Car League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, MO

Sunday May 25, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]

2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

3. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[6]

4. 15-Emerson Axsom[3]

5. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[4]

7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

8. 4-Robert Dalby[8]

9. 21K-Emilio Hoover[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 44S-Andrew Felker[3]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[2]

3. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

4. 98-Clinton Boyles[6]

5. 00-Trey Gropp[4]

6. 71-Zac Taylor[7]

7. 7M-Chance Morton[9]

8. 2H-Luke Howard[8]

9. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

2. 42-Hank Davis[1]

3. 55K-Karter Sarff[7]

4. 91-Andy Bishop[8]

5. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[2]

6. 5H-Casey Hicks[4]

7. 26-Tristin Thomas[6]

8. 11-Shawn Mahaffey[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

2. 4A-Justin Grant[8]

3. 19P-Don Droud Jr[3]

4. 32-Trey Marcham[7]

5. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]

6. 321-Chad Winfrey[1]

7. 22-Tanner Allen[5]

8. 72-Sam Johnson[2]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

3. 28-Ace McCarthy[2]

4. 4-Robert Dalby[12]

5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[14]

6. 00-Trey Gropp[3]

7. 71-Zac Taylor[4]

8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

9. 26-Tristin Thomas[10]

10. 8M-Kade Morton[18]

11. 21K-Emilio Hoover[16]

12. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]

13. 22-Tanner Allen[11]

14. 321-Chad Winfrey[9]

15. 2H-Luke Howard[13]

16. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]

17. 11-Shawn Mahaffey[15]

18. 72-Sam Johnson[17]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4A-Justin Grant[1]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]

3. 35-Tanner Carrick[3]

4. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]

5. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[9]

6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]

7. 44S-Andrew Felker[4]

8. 32-Trey Marcham[10]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

10. 15-Emerson Axsom[17]

11. 98-Clinton Boyles[14]

12. 28-Ace McCarthy[19]

13. 55K-Karter Sarff[6]

14. 4-Robert Dalby[20]

15. 44X-Wesley Smith[16]

16. 5D-Zach Daum[11]

17. 42-Hank Davis[13]

18. 00-Trey Gropp[22]

19. 19P-Don Droud Jr[15]

20. 91-Andy Bishop[8]

21. 21K-Emilio Hoover[23]

22. 7M-Chance Morton[18]

23. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[21]