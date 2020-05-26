Wayne County Speedway opens with no fans

By Mike Swanger

​With 7 race dates missed due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and all the precautions in place that are now starting to be relaxed slightly, Wayne County Speedway promoter Jason Flory has decided to open WCS this Saturday, May 30th. The day will start at noon with open practice for all class’ of cars and will last until 4 pm. There will be a $15 per person as each car will be allowed 4 crew members including the driver for the practice session. At that time the pits will be cleared and then the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Mini Stocks will file in for a complete program, The Mini Stocks will be competing for Kirsch Properties Summer Series Points. Once again it will be 4 people per car with a pit pass of $40 per person.

​The CDC and Wayne County Health Department rules will be followed as each person will have their temperature taken and anybody with a temperature of more than 100 degrees must leave. Everyone must wear a mask at all times except for the driver with their helmet on and social distancing of 6 feet be observed. Everyone must stay in the pit area and pit stands at all times. No one will be allowed into the general admission stands at anytime and the concession stand will be closed. No fans will be allowed.

​That is the plan as of Sunday, May 24th, but with the health rules being changed seemingly everyday, so could the plans at Wayne County Speedway as we hope for more lenient changes this week. For the time being WCS is asking for everyone to obey the rules and hopefully we get back to normal racing soon. Should anything change before Saturday, go to Wayne County Speedway’s facebook page and another press release will be done as soon as any changes are made.