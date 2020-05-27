ASCS Sooner and Mid-South Regions Return To Racing This Weekend

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 26, 2020) With racing starting to get back underway across the Sooner State, two events are on tap to close out the month of May as the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and ASCS Mid-South Regions are set to square off.

Starting Friday, May 29, Terry Mattox Promotions brings the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products to Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. with the ASCS Mid-South Region joining the lineup son Saturday, May 30 at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. Both events offer teams $2,000 to win, $300 to start in the A-Feature.

Red Dirt Raceway is located at 990871 S Hwy 18 in Meeker, Okla. Friday, May 29 opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 8:00 P.M. (CT). The Friday showdown includes Limited Modifieds, Non-Wing Micros, and Pure Stocks. Admission is $20 with kids 10 and under free into the Grandstands. More information on Red Dirt Raceway can be found at http://www.reddirtraceway.com or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

Saturday, May 30 at Tri-State Speedway goes green at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The evening includes USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, and Factory Stocks. Tri-State Speedway is located at 1705 W. Race Track Rd. in Pocola, Okla. Admission is $15 for adults with kids 10 and under free into the Grandstands. More information on the track can be found at https://www.tri-statespeedway.com or by calling (918) 575-1369.

For fans not able to make it, both nights will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.com.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.