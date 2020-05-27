DCRP Sets June 14 Practice to Precede Season Opener

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 26, 2020) – At long last, the 2020 season opener atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas is within reach.

But, before the season officially gets under way on June 20, the track has set an open practice for Sunday, June 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The practice set for both the 3/8-mile and the 1/7-mile Little DCRP ovals precedes the Saturday, June 20, season opener that features the $750-to-win Hobby Stock Roundup with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars in action as well.

The opening leg of Micro and Kart competition atop the Little DCRP clay oval will round out the opening weekend of action on Sunday, June 21.

With the initial delays to the season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the June 20-21 weekend launches a season that includes ten nights of competition atop the 3/8-mile clay oval along with six rounds of action on the Little DCRP oval.

Following the Hobby Stock Roundup to kick things off, the month of July offers up the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown on the 2nd, the Stock Car Shootout on the 18th and then Driver and Fan Appreciation Night on the 24th.

August offers up three consecutive weeks of racing action including a championship night card on the 8th, the Prelude to Mayhem on the 15th and then the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on August 20-22 that is accompanied on the final two nights by the Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel.

DCRP then rounds out the season with the Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship on Saturday, September 19.

The Little DCRP oval offers up another handful of cards after the June 21 opener including Sunday events on July 19, July 26, August 9, August 16 and September 20.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.