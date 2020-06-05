Photo Gallery: All Stars Rain Out at Lawton Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, Lawton Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Greg Wilson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tony Stewart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Blake Hahn (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skylar Gee (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Attica Spring Nationals Washed Out Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Eldora Speedway All Stars Rained Out at Bedford Photo Gallery: All Stars Dirty 30 at I-96 Speedway Photo Gallery: ASCS Sooner Region at All Star Circuit of ChampionsLawton SpeedwayPhoto Gallery