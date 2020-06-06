Thirty- six Drivers in the House for Night Two of Practice at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 5, 2020) – Thirty-six drivers participated in Friday’s second night of practice at the Knoxville Raceway. Quickest lap of the night unofficially went to 410 class driver Brian Brown at 15.738 seconds on the half-mile. Carson McCarl led the 360’s with a lap of 16.633 seconds. The Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance were led unofficially by Russ Hall with lap of 18.252 seconds.

Friday’s participants…

410 (16) – 39M Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA; 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO; 24 Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA; 27 Tucker Klaasmeyer, Paola, KS; 55 Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO; 09 Matt Juhl, Tea, SD; 7BC Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN; Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA; 83 Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA; 18 Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE; 44s Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA; 4 Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA; 7 Justin Henderson, Tea, SD; 56N Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN; 83A Austin Miller, Lacona, IA; 3x, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO

360 (14) – 15 Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA; 22x Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 70 Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA; 4J Lee Grosz, Harwood, ND; 27 Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 1K Kelby Watt, Adel, IA; 13MJ Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN; 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA; 22K Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; 64, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA; 37H, Matthew Howard, Lawrence, KS; 88 Kyle Offill, Tracy, CA; B29 Eric Mason, Knoxville, IA; 20 AJ Moeller, Sioux City, IA

Pro Sprints (6) – 21x Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA; 17 Matt Allen, Adel, IA; 43J Jaslyn Jones, Monroe, IA; 99 Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE; 29 Russ Hall, Pleasant Hill, IA; 11 Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA

Saturday night marks the 67th Annual Season Opener presented by Pella Motors/Kraig Ford! The 410, 360 and Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance will all be in action, with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!