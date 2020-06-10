The All Star Circuit of Champions will visit Port Royal Speedway for annual Keith Kauffman Classic June 24

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 10, 2020) – For the first time in 2020, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will visit the heart of the Keystone State, set to invade the ‘Speed Palace’ that is Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, for a special midweek edition of the Keith Kauffman Classic on Wednesday, June 24. Originally slated for April, the one-day barn burner between the All Stars and the infamous Pennsylvania Posse will award a $6,000 top prize.

In addition, the 53rd running of the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway has been extended an extra day and will now feature two preliminary programs on Thursday and Friday, September 10-11. As tradition has it, the weekend will cap with a 50-lap finale on Saturday, September 12. If weather should intervene, the event will be postponed until Sunday, September 13.

All Star Circuit of Champions and Port Royal Speedway fans should also note that Series and track officials are working together in finding a suitable make-up date for the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial that was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. Additional information pertaining to a possible make-up weekend will be announced when it becomes available.

Keith Kauffman Classic hot laps are scheduled to hit the racing surface at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, followed by qualifying time trials at 7 p.m., sharp. General admission tickets will be $25 and pit passes will be $35. Student tickets will also be available for $10.

A rain date of Thursday, June 25, has been established and will be utilized if weather should become a factor on Wednesday. For more information on Port Royal Speedway, please visit the facility on the Web at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 363 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.