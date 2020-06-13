Cap Henry Scores Second Win of the Weekend

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 13, 2020) — Cap Henry won the opening event for the 2020 season for the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association in dominating fashion Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway. The win was Henry’s second of the weekend for the native of Republic, Ohio following his victory on Friday at Attica Raceway Park.

Jordan Harble, Cole Macedo, Nate Dussel, and Brandon Spithaler rounded out the top five.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, OH

Saturday June 13, 2020

Feature (Unofficial):

1. 4H-Cap Henry

2. 5-Jordan Harble

3. 23M-Cole Macedo

4. 1-Nate Dussel

5. 22S-Brandon Spithaler

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs

7. 16F-DJ Foos

8. 28-Tim Shaffer

9. 97-Max Stambaugh

10. 19R-Jordan Ryan

11. 8M-TJ Michael

12. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.

13. 9-Dean Jacobs

14. 1M-Jaimie Myers

15. 83X-Nate Reeser

16. C1-Clay Riney

17. 9X-Ricky Peterson

18. 77i-John Ivy

19. D12-Jason Dolick

20. 1MC-Wayne McPeek