Last Lap Glory Goes To Nicholson With ASCS Elite At Crowley’s Ridge Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 12, 2020) – Trailing Justin Zimmerman for 19 laps, the final lap was full of fireworks for Anthony Nicholson as the Tennessee driver shot to the lead to score his first career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway.

The 30th winner in series history, the race looked to be well in hand for Justin Zimmerman until a caution resulted in a green, white, checkered finish. Glued to the bottom side of the speedway on the restart, Nicholson found a hole and shot for it as the field raced to the white flag.

With the No. 1 in hot pursuit, Zimmerman carried momentum to the cushion off the final turn but didn’t have enough to get back to the point in time.

James Mooney came up to third after starting seventh with Keith Martin and Kevin Hinkle completing the top five. Charging from 18th, Paul White made it up to sixth with Tim Crawley seventh. J.D. Fry, Mason Smith, and Stephen Smith made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Saturday, June 13 at the famed I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Other classes on the card include IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks, and Mod Lites. Admission is $15 for adults, $1 for youth 6-12 with accompanied by a paid adult. Kids five and under are free.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway

Paragould, AR

Friday June 12, 2020

Heat Race #1

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]

2. 44C-Cody Price[4]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

4. 31-Mason Smith[1]

5. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[2]

6. 02-Cody Freeman[6]

7. T1-Kade Taylor[7]

Heat Race #2

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

2. 52-JD Fry[4]

3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]

4. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]

5. 54-Evan Pardo[6]

6. 33-Mike Merrell[2]

Heat Race #3

1. 69-Jamey Mooney[1]

2. 8Z-Zach Pringle[5]

3. 79X-Keith Martin[6]

4. 26-Marshall Skinner[3]

5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[4]

6. 1-Paul White[2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]

3. 69-Jamey Mooney[7]

4. 79X-Keith Martin[5]

5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[9]

6. 1-Paul White[18]

7. 1X-Tim Crawley[8]

8. 52-JD Fry[6]

9. 31-Mason Smith[13]

10. 3S-Stephen Smith[10]

11. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[15]

12. 15-Jeremy Jonas[14]

13. 33-Mike Merrell[17]

14. 54-Evan Pardo[12]

15. 02-Cody Freeman[16]

16. 44C-Cody Price[2]

17. 26-Marshall Skinner[11]

18. 8Z-Zach Pringle[4]

19. T1-Kade Taylor[19]