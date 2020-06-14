Balog Wins IRA Feature at Wilmot

WILMOT, WI (June 13, 2020) — Bill Balog won the first event of the 2020 season for the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Saturday night at Wilmot Raceway. Balog quickly moved up from fourth starting spot for the victory. Jeremy Schultz, Blake Nimee, Russel Borland, and Jordan Goldesberry rounded out the top five.

During the IRA main event Dave Uttech was involved in a crash on the front stretch. After being attended to by the safety crew Uttech did walk to the ambulance but was transported to a local hospital.

Due to the length of the crash cleanup the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car feature was postponed.

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, WI

Saturday June 13, 2020

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Osborn Son Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.241[15]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 13.291[5]

3. 23-Russel Borland, 13.311[13]

4. 5B-Chad Blonde, 13.359[12]

5. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.374[28]

6. 29L-Brayton Lynch, 13.386[2]

7. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 13.459[18]

8. 68-Dave Uttech, 13.552[8]

9. 19-Todd Daun, 13.584[26]

10. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 13.601[10]

11. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 13.632[20]

12. 79-Blake Nimee, 13.641[27]

13. 18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.658[1]

14. 20R-Robbie Pribnow, 13.704[4]

15. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 13.715[14]

16. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 13.731[29]

17. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 13.743[9]

18. 10W-Scotty Thiel, 13.768[7]

19. 10V-Matt VandeVere, 13.824[19]

20. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.831[25]

21. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.855[6]

22. 25-Danny Schlafer, 13.986[31]

23. 0-John Fahl, 14.165[21]

24. 14-Jack Routson, 14.167[16]

25. 55-Austin Deblauw, 14.183[17]

26. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 14.186[24]

27. 70-Chris Klemko, 14.258[11]

28. 1B-Billy Hafemann, 14.355[33]

29. 29-Hunter Custer, 14.358[32]

30. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 14.472[22]

31. 5H-Patrick Haynes, 14.545[30]

32. 88-Chris Flick, 14.614[3]

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.614

Weld Wheels Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 18J-RJ Jacobs[1]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[3]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 19-Todd Daun[2]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

6. 55-Austin Deblauw[7]

7. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

8. 97-Alan Gilbertson[5]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]

All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst[4]

3. 10W-Scotty Thiel[5]

4. 29L-Brayton Lynch[3]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]

6. 14R-Sean Rayhall[8]

7. 77-Wayne Modjeski[7]

8. 20R-Robbie Pribnow[1]

Behling Racing Products Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 4B-Scott Biertzer[2]

2. 23-Russel Borland[4]

3. 10V-Matt VandeVere[5]

4. 9K-Kyle Schuett[3]

5. 0-John Fahl[6]

6. 43-Jereme Schroeder[1]

7. 70-Chris Klemko[7]

8. 5H-Patrick Haynes[8]

Hepfner Racing Products Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[2]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan[1]

3. 5B-Chad Blonde[4]

4. 68-Dave Uttech[3]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

6. 14-Jack Routson[6]

7. 1B-Billy Hafemann[7]

8. 88-Chris Flick[8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 4B-Scott Biertzer[2]

2. 79-Blake Nimee[4]

3. 29L-Brayton Lynch[1]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]

5. 5B-Chad Blonde[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[2]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

3. 73-Jake Blackhurst[4]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

5. 18J-RJ Jacobs[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 20R-Robbie Pribnow[1]

2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5]

3. 1B-Billy Hafemann[7]

4. 97-Alan Gilbertson[9]

5. 43-Jereme Schroeder[2]

6. 70-Chris Klemko[6]

7. 77-Wayne Modjeski[10]

8. 88-Chris Flick[12]

9. 55-Austin Deblauw[4]

10. 14-Jack Routson[3]

DNS: 29-Hunter Custer

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley

DNS: 5H-Patrick Haynes

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[8]

3. 79-Blake Nimee[3]

4. 23-Russel Borland[2]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[17]

7. 5B-Chad Blonde[9]

8. 73AF-Joey Moughan[11]

9. 10W-Scotty Thiel[12]

10. 9K-Kyle Schuett[14]

11. 19-Todd Daun[16]

12. 4K-Kris Spitz[18]

13. 20R-Robbie Pribnow[21]

14. 25-Danny Schlafer[19]

15. 1B-Billy Hafemann[23]

16. 29L-Brayton Lynch[5]

17. 14R-Sean Rayhall[22]

18. 97-Alan Gilbertson[24]

19. 4B-Scott Biertzer[1]

20. 68-Dave Uttech[15]

21. 18J-RJ Jacobs[10]

22. 73-Jake Blackhurst[6]

23. 10V-Matt VandeVere[13]

24. 0-John Fahl[20]

Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[7]

2. 38-Allen Hafford[1]

3. 70-Chris Klemko[6]

4. 9X-Mike Sullivan[8]

5. 11-Lance Walldan[4]

6. 00-Paul Shaffer[3]

7. 41-Dennis Spitz[5]

8. 99J-Seth Johnson[11]

9. 94-Jim Wehrman[10]

10. 40-Tim Cox[9]

11. 70H-Raymond Hensley[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 38C-Craig Campton[2]

2. 19K-Derek Crane[3]

3. 14AJ-BG Wood[5]

4. 4-Jordan Paulsen[6]

5. 7-Steve Clott[4]

6. 20-Natalie Klemko[11]

7. 50-Rusty Egan[7]

8. 99-Tommy Colburn[8]

9. 89-George Gaertner Jr[9]

10. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Ryan Zielski[9]

2. 69-TJ Smith[5]

3. 1N8-Nathan Crane[2]

4. 22S-Brian Strane[1]

5. 52-Craig Lager[4]

6. 66-Denny Smith[3]

7. 93-Travis Mahoney[7]

8. 12-Shawn Swim[10]

9. 22-Greg Alt[6]

10. 17-Darren Ihrke[8]

11. 64-Daniel Walldan[11]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5H-Patrick Haynes[4]

2. 4TJ-Brian Kristan[10]

3. 7X-Ryan Marshall[2]

4. 51-Charles Spoonmore[5]

5. 29OG-Tom Eller[6]

6. 54-Scott Grissom[8]

7. 1HD-Zach Hansen[7]

8. 9-Greg Olsen[1]

9. 29-Randy Stanford[9]

10. 39-William Huck[3]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 50-Rusty Egan[6]

2. 9-Greg Olsen[10]

3. 1HD-Zach Hansen[7]

4. 99-Tommy Colburn[8]

5. 39-William Huck[13]

6. 17-Darren Ihrke[12]

7. 29OG-Tom Eller[1]

8. 22S-Brian Strane[2]

9. 7-Steve Clott[3]

10. 00-Paul Shaffer[5]

11. 99J-Seth Johnson[4]

12. 89-George Gaertner Jr[9]

13. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[11]

DNS: 23Z-Zach Raidart

B-Main #2 (12 Laps): Postponed

A-Main (20 Laps): Postponed