Reutzel Bounces Back to Win Thunder Through the Plains Feature at Lonestar Speedway

From T.J. Buffenbarger

KILGORE, Texas (June 13, 2020) — Aaron Reutzel returned to victory lane in his home state of Texas Saturday night with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 during the Thunder Through The Plains tour Saturday night at Lonestar Speedway. The victory was Reutzel’s seventh overall during the 2020 season, fifth with the All Stars this season, and the 30th All Star win of his career.

For Reutzel the win was needed after some recent bad luck during a grueling stretch of the All Star season.

“Its been really frustrating, I’m not going to lie,” said Reutzel in victory lane. “It’s definitely took a toll on me. It has been frustrating to have the speed we have had. I feel like we have been easily a podium car every night and we have just had a lot of stupid stuff happen.

“Lawton I feel like I raced a little too conservative and Larson got us, the flat the other night, the deal in the dash last night and we just never recovered. We started the main with some messed up parts we overlooked because we went right back out racing and caused the Talladega big one on the front stretch. Our guys have never given up though and have done a phenomenal job.”

Cory Eliason and Paul McMahan started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Eliason took the lead at the start while McMahan and Justin Sanders raced for the second spot. Reutzel made his presence felt quickly from the fourth starting spot passing Sanders in turn two for third position on the second lap and in turn three disposing of McMahan for second.

By lap eight Reutzel caught Eliason in slower traffic to challenge for the lead. Eliason was able to hold on to the lead briefly until Retuzel was able to use momentum coming off turn two in slower traffic to take the lead on lap 10. From that point on Retuzel checked out from the rest of the field over the remaining 20 laps for the victory.

Dominic Seclzi and Eliason had a tremendous race for the runner up position with the spot coming down to almost a dead heat with Eliason holding the spot. Scelzi, Sanders, and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top five.

Thunder Through the Plains

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Lonestar Speedway

Kilgore, TX

Saturday June 13, 2020

Lincoln Electric Qualifying

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.709[10]

2. 14-Tony Stewart, 12.842[6]

3. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 12.894[9]

4. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.919[13]

5. 13-Paul McMahan, 12.922[5]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.957[4]

7. 70-Roger Crockett, 12.984[3]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.992[17]

9. 16A-Justin Sanders, 13.016[1]

10. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.094[16]

11. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.119[18]

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.168[15]

13. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.299[14]

14. 17-Josh Baughman, 13.340[12]

15. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 13.418[2]

16. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.590[11]

17. 4-Danny Smith, 13.651[7]

18. 4M-Austin Mundie, 14.339[8]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]

2. 70-Roger Crockett[2]

3. 23B-Brian Bell[6]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

6. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

2. 11-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 14-Tony Stewart[4]

4. 17-Josh Baughman[5]

5. 13-Paul McMahan[3]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16A-Justin Sanders[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[4]

5. 17G-Channin Tankersley[5]

6. 4M-Austin Mundie[6]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

2. 13-Paul McMahan[1]

3. 16A-Justin Sanders[4]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]

5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[3]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

7. 14-Tony Stewart[7]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

3. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[5]

4. 16A-Justin Sanders[3]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

6. 11-Zeb Wise[11]

7. 14-Tony Stewart[7]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[12]

9. 13-Paul McMahan[2]

10. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

11. 70-Roger Crockett[10]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]

13. 17-Josh Baughman[14]

14. 17G-Channin Tankersley[16]

15. 23B-Brian Bell[13]

16. W20-Greg Wilson[15]

17. 4-Danny Smith[17]

18. 4M-Austin Mundie[18]