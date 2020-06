GAS CITY, Ind., June 12 – Gas City I-69 Speedway’s press release earlier today said that lightning/micro sprints would be eligible to compete with the USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets at the track next Friday, June 19. That is only half correct. The 1000cc lightning mini sprints are eligible to compete in that portion of the program, but the 600cc micro sprints are not. We regret the error.