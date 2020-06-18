Photo Gallery: 2020 Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Midget Championship Chase Johnson (#25), Rico Abreu (#67K), and Thomas Meseraull (#7) race for position Wednesday during USAC Indiana MIdget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson with his kids and team owner Chad Boat in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane at Gas City I-69 Speedway following his victory during USAC Indiana Midget Week. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson celebrates his victory Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway during Indiana Midget Week. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson (#86) raiding for the lead with Buddy Kofoid (#67) Wednesday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson (#19), Daison Pursley (#9), and Buddy Kofoid (#67) racing three wide Wednesday during USAC Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson celebrates his USAC Indiana Midget Week victory with his son Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant. (Mike Campbell photo) Kyle Larson. (Bill Miller photo) (L to R) Second place Buddy Kofoid, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Tyler Courtney following Wednesday’s round of USAC Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson with his son Owen following his victory on Wednesday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Kyle Larson following his victory Wednesday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson with his family and crew in victory lane during USAC Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Chase Johnson (#25), Rico Abreu (#67K), and Thomas Meseraull (#7) race for position Wednesday during USAC Indiana MIdget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) (L to R) Second place Buddy Kofoid, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Tyler Courtney during victory lane ceremonies after the Indiana Midget Week event at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson following his victory on Wednesday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Justin Grant won the sprint car feature Wednesday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson. (Mike Campbell photo) Tanner Thorson (#19), Daison Pursley (#9), and Buddy Kofoid (#67) race for position on Wednesday during USAC Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant won the sprint car feature Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Mike Campbell photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: SOD at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: 2019 Indiana Midget Week at Gas City Photo Gallery: 2018 James Dean Classic at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Midget Week Program at Gas City Rained Out Gas City I-69 SpeedwayIndiana Midget WeekPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Midget Championship