Allstar Performance Event List: June 19 – 21, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 19-21, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 19, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dothan Race Land – Dothan, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Alabama Sprint Car Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Rumble in the Valley

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday June 20, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

4-17 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Series

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association / USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Adams County Speedway – Corning, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League

Alaska Raceway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Alabama Sprint Car Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series

Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region / ASCS Sooner Region

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Must See Racing – Indy summer Nationals (Non-Wing)

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Owendale Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Rumble in the Valley

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Greg Hodnett Memorial

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett Memorial

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

Sportsdrome Speedway – Jeffersonville, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Tomahawk Speedway – Tomahawk, WI – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws

Sunday June 21, 2020

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars