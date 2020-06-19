Nor*Cal Posse Shootout coming to Placerville Speedway on June 26-27

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 19, 2020…The Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that it will be moving forward and hosting the fourth annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” weekend on Friday and Saturday June 26th and 27th, with both nights featuring Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Dwarf Cars.

The event is scheduled to be held utilizing a modified purse and at this point no fans will be allowed to attend. If anything changes between now and then an announcement will be made.

Those that can’t be in attendance can check out all of the action via pay-per-view by visiting www.speedshifttv.com and purchasing your preferred VIP subscription. If you already purchased a monthly membership during the first Placerville Speedway event recently you are set for both days.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to hold the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on June 26th and 27th,” said track Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that we’ve attempted to build this event as a two-day happening over the last few years, which makes it tough not having fans in the stands. This is another step however, in getting closer to that becoming a reality. Speed Shift TV has done an outstanding job with the pay-per-view across the state though, so we hope everyone will tune in. We anticipate having strong fields with both the Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.”

The pit meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm both nights with cars on track shortly after. To promote social distancing, we will be using the MyRacePass app, where teams can find the order of events, lineups and results. Please visit www.myracepass.com to claim or create your driver profile, which will also help with scoring and administration procedures.

Pit passes will be $40 for registered members and $45 for non-members each night. The pit gate will open at noon, while the Grandstands and Concessions will be CLOSED. The pit area food stand, however, will be open once again with food available for race teams.

The “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” is entering its fourth edition at the high-banked quarter-mile clay oval this season. Previous winners of the event include Visalia’s Cory Eliason, Roseville’s Sean Becker and most recently, Rutherford’s Rico Abreu this past year. The 2020 campaign however, marks the first time that it will be held during the Summer.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,500 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events:

Friday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fourth annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dw