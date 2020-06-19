Photo Gallery: Friday World of Outlaws at Tri-State Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short following his first career World of Outlaws feature victory at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short with his family and crew in victory lane following their victory with the World of Outlaws at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short after drawing his starting position for the dash on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap from Friday’s World of Outlaws program at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Carson Short Scores First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory World of Outlaws Return to Dakota State Fair Speedway in South Dakota in 2020 Schatz Snaps Williams Grove Winless Streak with $20,000 Summer Nationals Victory Abreu Wins Friday Portion of the Ironman 55 PPM Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Haubstadt Photo GalleryTri-State SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws