WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY RESETS JULY SCHEDULE

By Mike Swanger

After a week off from racing, action picks back up this Saturday night, June 27th at Wayne County Speedway as the FAST series will headline the action with a $3,000 to win feature for the Pine Tree Towing and Recovery Sprint Cars. The Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks, the JoyRide Transport Mini Stocks plus the Modifieds will fill out the rest of the racing card on Saturday with gates opening at 3 pm and racing starting at 7 pm.

Some changes have been made to the July portion of the schedule at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ with no racing on Saturday, July 4th because of the change in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule. Wayne County Speedway’s portion of Speedweek will take place on Monday, July 6th for the Duffy Smith Memorial. It will be a $5,000 to win feature and the Sprints will be the only class racing. The Speedweek races was postponed from the middle of June because of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the CDC and health rules would allow for.

Racing will continue at WCS on July 11th with Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks for sure with a couple of other class’ to be determined including Sprints, Modifieds and Mod Lites. Then on Saturday July 18th it will be Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks, Modifieds and Mod Lites with NO Sprints.

The month of July racing will end on Saturday the 25th with the Buckeye Dirt Late Model week taking the spotlight as the Sprints will be on the racing docket along with the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks. Times will all be the same for all events with gates open at 3 pm, hot laps at 6 pm and first race at 7 pm.