305 Sprint Cars Again To Join Lincoln Speedway Regulars Friday

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is set to go green for the third straight week, this Friday, June 26. Typically an every other week track, speedway officials are running a good number of events in-a-row to make up for lost time in April and May.

The first two events of the season have been highly successful with great racing in front of good crowds. Last weekend’s 305 Sprint Car turnout and racing encouraged officials to put them back on schedule for the upcoming week. Many drivers in the class are from Central Illinois, which makes Lincoln Speedway a great site for events.

The DIRTcar Modified class has also seen two winners over the first two weeks. Donovan Lodge, of Andover, IL, won on opening night, while Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger was hooked up and claimed the impressive win last Friday. Lodge finished third in the race which gives him the point lead entering week #3, while Austin Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is only six points back in second. The Modifieds have had full fields both nights, boasting 33 different drivers already this season.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models have had two different winners over the first two nights of action. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, won on opening night, while Brandon Eskew, of Ashland, IL put on a clinic last weekend. Leading the standings is Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, who has a pair of second place finishes.

The battle in the Nutech Seed DII Midget division standings is extremely tight at the top, as Joliet, IL driver, Scott Koerner leads the standings by two over not one, not two, but three drivers tied for second place. Daltyn England and Tyler Roth, both of Springfield, IL and Mark McMahill of Peoria, IL are right behind the point lead. Last week’s first time winner, Will Armitage, rounds out the top five in points. This week’s Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge is up to $500 if a driver in the top four spots elects to start at the tail and win.

The Hornet turnout was outstanding a week ago, with over 20 cars on hand. That turnout, one of the best for a regular show in years, saw East Peoria, IL’s Dallas Strauch take the victory. David Lauritson won on opening night but had a DNF last week. Strauch leads the points, while Erik Vanapeldoorn, Brady Reed, Jay Mariuzza, and James Womeldorff complete the top five.

$150 in bonus money will be on the line this week, courtesy of R33D Racecars for the Hornet driver who finishes the same feature position that was the dice roll number. Last week, Jeremy Reed, who put up the original $100 bonus, claimed his own money so he re-donated it and added to it for this weekend.

It was also announced this week that the track will be back on Friday, July 3 for a holiday special featuring Midgets, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Hornets. A fireworks show will end the night of action.

This Friday’s event will see pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing takes the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.