Sean Becker Wins Nor*Cal Posse Shootout Opener

Fresh off of his first win of the season with Monhoff Racing, Sean Becker wasted no time putting the No. 88n back in victory lane as he made it 14 consecutive years winning at Placerville Speedway as he won Friday night’s Nor*Cal Posse Shootout opener.

“Overall it was a really great weekend,” Sean Becker said. “Dan Monhoff had the car on point every time we hit the track, and it was extremely exciting to get the win on Friday night.”

Earning quick time honors in his qualifying group, the Roseville, CA driver would finish fourth in his heat race. Transferring into the feature event, ‘The Shark’ would also make a stop in the Dash based on his qualifying effort.

Finishing fourth, the stage was now set for the feature event as he would roll off the starting grid from the outside of the second row.

On a very racy Placerville Speedway, Becker would move into third on the race’s fifth lap as he chased after Colby Copeland and Shane Golobic who led the way early in the 30-lapper.

With a couple of early stoppages slowing the pace, things would heat up and intensify as the race got into a rhythm.

Moving into second on the 18th lap, Becker would then set his sights on Shane Golobic who had worked his way out to a sizeable lead. In true ‘Shark’ fashion, Becker would be on the prowl and made his race winning move on the race’s 28th lap.

Getting by Golobic, ‘The Shark’ would be mistake free during the final two stanzas as he extended his annual streak at Placerville Speedway to 14 consecutive years.

Looking to claim his second career Nor*Cal Posse Shootout Championship on Saturday night, Becker got off to another good start as he timed in fourth quickest in his time trial group, which put him on the front row of his heat race.

Racing his way to a heat race win despite a close call on the race’s final lap, Becker would move into the Dash where the win put him on the pole of the 40-lap feature event.

Slipping back to second when the race came to life, Becker would soon get himself into trouble as he got into the cushion too hard and nearly took a wild ride. Able to keep the rubber side down on the Monhoff Racing mount, Becker would slip back to the fifth position.

Battling with the likes of Andy Forsberg and Shane Hopkins, Becker would come up short on his quest for a weekend sweep as he capped the weekend with a fifth-place finish.

“Unfortunately, I made too many mistakes throughout Saturday night to capitalize on a great opportunity to get another win,” Becker added. “We had a lot of people pitch in both nights, offering spare parts and helping replace them. We wouldn’t have had such great results if it wasn’t for a community effort.”

Becker and Monhoff Racing would like to thank LRB, Triple X Race Co, and Alpine Pacific Drywall for their continued support.

Becker and Van Lare Motorsports would like to thank Pro Aggregate, All About Fire Protection, Bianchi Farms, Shark Racing Engines, CCI, Van Lare Steering Repair, and Triple X Race Co. for their support in 2020.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-11, Wins-2, Top 5’s- 8, Top-10’s- 9

ON TAP: Becker will reunite with Van Lare Motorsports on Saturday night as they hit the red dirt at Placerville Speedway.

