Dobmeier Continues Recovery in Hospital Following Crash at Cedar Lake

(July 5, 2020) — Sprint Car driver Mark Dobmeier continues to recover from surgery following a crash on Friday at Cedar Lake Speedway with the World of Outlaws series. Dobmeier from Grand Forks, North Dakota underwent spinal surgery on Saturday for injuries sustained to his L4 and L3 vertebrae.

Dobmeier’s family updated his race team Facebook page Sunday afternoon stating he was still in a lot of pain but could be up and moving tomorrow. The update also indicated his L4 vertebrae was shattered and his L3 was fractured.

Dobmeier is the career wins leader at the River Cities Speedway in his hometown but has branched out traveling more over the past several seasons.