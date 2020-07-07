Bogucki Guides SawBlade.com Sponsored Team to Feature Victory at Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 6, 2020) – Scott Bogucki earned his first career feature triumph at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday to cap a stout weekend at ‘The Sprint Car Capital of the World’ for the SawBlade.com sponsored competitor.

“When I left home a few years ago the only place I ever wanted to win a race was at Knoxville Raceway,” the Australian said. “The other races, yeah that’s the goal to win. But if I never won a race at Knoxville it would have really bothered me. I’m glad we got that out of the way.”

Bogucki kicked off the weekend by qualifying seventh quickest on Friday before he charged from fifth to win a heat race. That lined him up on the inside of the second row for the A Main.

“The first night in the feature I got the car way too tight,” he said. “I fell back real fast. I was maybe 10th. I was trying to hang onto it. I searched and searched. I was too tight to run anywhere.”

Bogucki hustled to a seventh-place outing.

Saturday began with Bogucki posting the fifth quickest time in qualifying. He then finished sixth in a heat race, but damage sustained during the race forced the team to work extra hard prior to Bogucki starting on the pole in the feature.

“I made a mistake in the heat race and knocked the rear end out of it,” he said. “We thrashed to get it ready for the feature. We made half the adjustments that we did on Friday because I was not going to let myself get too tight again.”

Bogucki led throughout the feature before slipping to second in the closing laps.

“I led one of these two years ago and Clint Garner got me with two laps to go,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Not again.’ I let it rip.”

Bogucki stuck the bottom groove entering turn one on the final lap and edged into the lead exiting turn two. The battle for the win was nearly even in turns three and four with Bogucki using the bottom lane to propel him to the victory.

“It’s the best race car I’ve ever had come feature-time at Knoxville,” he said. “I’ve never had it where I could run it that hard and deep.

“I was looking at this weekend as a two-day test. I’m pretty happy with it.”

Bogucki returns to Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 3 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 7; Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 7 (3).

July 4 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 6 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – SawBlade.com

SawBlade.com, which is located in Houston, Texas, is redefining the way industrial, hardware and home use band saw blades are made and distributed. For more information, visit http://www.SawBlade.com. Additionally, SawBlade.com is the official saw blade of the American Sprint Car Series and the title sponsor of every ASCS National Tour main event as well as the Victory Lane sponsor.

“Everyone at SawBlade.com has been very supportive,” Bogucki said. “They have stuck with me for three years as we’ve continued to build our race team and develop into a consistent contender. I appreciate their loyalty and support.”

Bogucki would also like to thank Dissolvalloy, Ostrich Race Engines, KW Motorsports, Smith Titanium, Rod End Supply, Weld Wheels, JJS Mechanical Inc., HRP Wings, Momentum Suspension, KW Transport, Pac Torsion Bars, Maxim Chassis, Weld Wheels, JJS Mechanical Inc., Momentum Suspension, Howard Law and Findley and Sons for their support.