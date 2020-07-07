Selinsgrove 360 Open Now Offers $1,000 Bonus For First Time 360 Sprint Winner!

By Shawn Brouse

Life is full of options.

And sprint car drivers will have one to exercise this Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway where one could win the 360 Sprint Open Option when the track posts a $1,000 bonus to any National Open winner that has not previously won in either a 358 or 360 sprint car at the track.

The Mach 1 Chassis 360 National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway already offers a nice $5,000 top prize for any winner this Saturday. But now, a challenge has been put forth by the speedway to any driver that has not already won a 358 or 360 sprint car race in the history of the track, to invade and steal the loot that includes a $1,000 bonus for a first 360 SG victory.

With the $1,000 Open Option now intact for this Saturday’s big event, the winning driver could pocket a total of $6,000 for his victory, including the Open Option cash for becoming a first time 360/limited sprint car winner at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The total purse for the big 360 sprint event was already posted at nearly $17,000 and now the newly posted $1,000 Open Option bonus for a first time oval winner pushes that total to nearly 18K.

Gates for the 20th annual Mach 1 Chassis 360 Sprint National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway open at 5 pm with racing slated for 7:30 pm.

Apache Tree Service 305 sprints and limited late models are also on the racing program. The limited lates will race for $1,200 to win thanks to an extra $200 posted courtesy of Steve and Karen Kerstetter.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with youth ages 12 – 17 priced at $10. Pit entry is set at $30.

Adults who present a raincheck from the June 28 Selinsgrove PA Speedweek show will receive $5 off of adult general admission at the ticket window!

July 11 Mach 1 Chassis National Open for 360 Sprint Cars Purse: 1) $5,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,200 4) $800 5) $650 6) $600 7) $575 8) $550 9) $525 10) $500 11) $400 12) $375 13) $350 14) $325 15) $315 16-24) $300