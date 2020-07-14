All Star Circuit of Champions to headline $20,000-to-win Huset’s Speedway Grand Reopening on Sunday, August 2

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 14, 2020) – Set idle in the foothills of Brandon, South Dakota, no longer, the legendary highbanks of Huset’s Speedway will officially kick on the light switches in 2020 and will celebrate a grand reopening featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 on Sunday, August 2. A surefire showstopper in itself, the C&B Operations presents the Huset’s Grand Reopening, with some added help from Folkens Brothers Trucking, will award a $20,000 top prize, while also awarding a minimum of $1,000 to each main event starter.

Effective immediately, Tod Quiring is now the new owner of Huset’s Speedway and he will help propel the state-of-the-art facility back into the All Star scene for the first time since 2014. St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is the most recent competitor to find victory lane at ‘the official race track of summer,’ taking command on lap 12 and never looking back.

In total, the traveling All Stars have made 14 appearances at the southeast South Dakota venue with the ‘Steel City Outlaw’ Tim Shaffer owning the most success with three victories. Remodeled in 2015, Huset’s Speedway was purchased and operated under the name Badlands Motor Speedway before closing its doors in 2018.

The Brandon visit adds a fourth date to the already established mid-summer Midwest swing for the All Star Circuit of Champions. The Series will visit Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Wisconsin, for the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race on Thursday, July 30, followed by stops to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, July 31, and Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, August 1. All events considered, All Star Circuit of Champions competitors will battle for a total weekend winner’s share equaling $56,000.

In addition to an elite group of full-time All Star Circuit of Champions competitors including two-time and defending Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Tony Stewart, will join-in on the action at Huset’s Speedway, as well as the 2020 Indiana Midget Week and Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek champion, Kyle Larson.

“We are honored to be a part of the grand re-opening of Huset’s Speedway,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “There have been rumors swirling around this facility for years and it’s pretty cool to know that there will be sprint cars back in just a few weeks. It’s obviously one of the nicest facilities in the world. Thank you to Tod and Doug for their hard work putting this together and for the call to be a part of it. What a weekend. We start in Plymouth (WI) on Thursday with the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation race, continue to 34 Raceway on Friday, Knoxville Saturday and Huset’s Sunday. We can’t wait.”

Additional news and notes pertaining to the C&B Operations presents the Huset’s Grand Reopening will be posted in the near-future. Fans are encouraged to stay alert online for continuing details. For those who can not make the journey to Brandon, South Dakota, FloRacing, the official media partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture a live broadcast.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of July 12, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 3154

2. Cory Eliason – 3018

3. Paul McMahan – 2924

4. Zeb Wise – 2906

5. Skylar Gee – 2728

6. Josh Baughman – 2718

7. Greg Wilson – 2710

8. Brock Zearfoss – 2016

9. Danny Dietrich – 1954

10. Tony Stewart – 1702

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)

SW: Muskingum Co. Speedway, Ohio (7/9/20): Rico Abreu

SW: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (7/10/20): Kyle Larson (6)

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/11/20): Cale Conley

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/12/20): Kyle Larson (7)

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

