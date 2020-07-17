Ian Madsen and KCP Racing Part Ways Effective Immediately

PETERSEN MEDIA

As they saying goes, the only thing constant in motorsports is change. KCP Racing will be undergoing change effective immediately as the team has decided to part ways with longtime driver, Ian Madsen.

“We thank Ian Madsen for everything he has done for us for that last 7+ seasons,” Matt Barbara said. “It was not a decision that we took lightly. Ian has been our only driver since the inception of the team, and we wish him all the best. We will not be in action this weekend, and our search for a new driver is currently underway.”

Madsen’s tenure at KCP Racing was a strong one which included two Knoxville Track Titles, as well as the 2018 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award, to go along with numerous wins.

Moving forward, the KCP Racing team will be idle for the interim as they search for a replacement.

“Again, I really want to reiterate how tough of a day this really is,” Barbara added. “We do wish Ian nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, , Ted’s Body Shop, Team Excavating, Cox Design and Fabrication, Armor Electric Company, TammyHeckart.com, Quality Traffic Control, BergenKDV, and BK Racing Titanium for their support this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-30, Wins-0, Top-5’s- 9, Top 10’s-21

ON TAP: KCP Racing will be idle for the interim.

STAY CONNECTED: You can visit the team’s website at www.kcpracing.com, and follow the team on Twitter @KCPRacing.