Tickets on sale for World of Outlaws Event at Red River Valley Speedway on August 22

Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — July 17, 2020 — Tickets are now on sale for the Red River Rumble, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 22 as part of the Gerdau Northern Tour and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Donny Schatz was victorious in the most recent Outlaws race at Red River Valley Speedway in 2018, which marked his fifth win with the series at his home track.

The late Jason Johnson won at Red River Valley Speedway in 2017 in his first-ever race at the track. Daryn Pittman scored a win at Red River Valley Speedway in 2008, on the former half-mile configuration.

Battling Schatz and Pittman this season is a talented group of full-time competitors, including Brad Sweet, the defending series champion and current point leader, David Gravel, who drives for Jason Johnson Racing, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Jacob Allen, Kraig Kinser and Jason Sides.

Mason Daniel and Wayne Johnson are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award and are separated by just 12 points.

To purchase tickets for the World of Outlaws visit to Red River Valley Speedway on Saturday, August 22, visit slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by call SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Please Note: Only odd-numbered rows will be available for seating, but reserved tickets can be purchased in those rows in Sections B-J.

Sections A and K are general admission seating.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC

Website: www.SLSPromotions.com