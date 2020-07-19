Andrew Felker Steals Second Victory of the Year with POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League

From POWRi

Oklahoma City, OK. (07/18/2020) The Carl Junction Native- Andrew Felker gains his second POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Victory of the Year at I-44 Riverside Speedway. A stacked 16-car field was on hand for the stand alone show aboard I-44.

Starting the 25-lap main event on the front row outside, Andrew Felker launched his way to the lead on lap one around the top side. Chance Morton followed along in the second position, and Tristin Thomas, running in third as the red flag waved for the #27B of A.J. Burns who found himself upside down in turn 3&4.

Getting back on the accelerator as the green flag waved, Felker took advantage and rocketed to the lead, Morton and Thomas followed. Positions three though five all fought on the top side as the top three walk away from the rest of the field. Felker maintained his lead, as we found Morton and Thomas fighting for the second position behind him.

Andrew Felker entered into lapped traffic at the halfway mark of the 25-lap main event, only to find himself extend his lead over the rest of the field. Morton set in the second position, Thomas in third, Noah Gass up to fourth, and Steven Shebester running in the fifth position. After the caution flag was shown once again on lap 15, the field got stacked backed up for a 10-lap dash to the finish. Going back racing, Felker still leading, Morton followed and Gass stole the third position from Thomas.

Felker perfects the perfect diamond off of the corner in turn 1&2 and moved himself into a half a straightaway lead ahead of the rest of the field. Coming across the checkered flag first, Andrew Felker found himself in victory lane once again. Chance Morton following up in the runner up position and Noah Gass taking home the bronze.

Smith Titanium Heat Race 1: Tristin Thomas

Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race 2: Andrew Felker

Super Clean High Point Qualifier: Steven Shebester

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Feature Results: 1. 44S-Andrew Felker; 2. 7M-Chance Morton; 3. 08-Noah Gass; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester; 5. 7D-Michelle Decker; 6. 26-Tristin Thomas; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel; 9. 7W-Brendon Wiseley; 10. 2S-Cole Scott; 11. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky; 12. 27W-T.J. Herrell; 13. 84-Jesse Shapel; 14.(DNF) 84M-Kade Morton; 15. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett; 16. (DNF) 27B-A.J. Burns

POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League will be back in action on August 21st & 22nd. August 21st will be held at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Ok. The next night, August 22nd will finish off the weekend at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

