Koby Walters at DCRP

From Lonnie Wheatley

Lonnie Wheatley, DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 18, 2020) – In the 20-lap Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Car feature, Liberal’s Koby Walters gunned into the lead at the outset and set the pace all the way for his first Dodge City win in more than two years.

Past track champions Luke Cranston and Taylor Velasquez gave chase throughout, pressuring for the point at times through traffic.

A late caution gave Walters the open track he needed for the final five circuits and he raced on to victory lane unabated in front of Cranston and Velasquez with Kyler Johnson and Brian Herbert rounding out the top five.

Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 49x-Luke Cranston, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez 5. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 21-Jody Reeves (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 11k-Tyler Knight, 2. 97-Brian Herbert 3. 72-Raymond Seemann, 4. 10-Jordan Knight, 5. 65-Kohl Ricke, 6. 49-Kris Moore, 7. 18-Brandon Sprott.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 5. 97-Brian Herbert, 6. 72-Ray Seemann, 7. 10-Jordan Knight, 8. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 9. 11k-Tyler Knight, 10. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 11. 49-Kris Moore, 12. 18-Brandon Sprott, 13. 65-Kohl Ricke, 14. 21-Jody Reeves (DNS).