Taylor Velasquez Triumphs Hutchinson Nationals with URSS

By Rick Salem

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (July 17, 2020) – For the first time in history the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series competed at the 64th Annual running of the Hutchinson Nationals. Taylor Velasquez of Liberal, Kansas captured his first win of the year with the series on Friday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds becoming the ninth different winner in eleven races. United Rebel Sprint Series officials were overly impressed with the track surface and the show that was provided by drivers.

Jordan Knight and JD Johnson set the pace for the 20-lap feature event. Knight took off with the early lead. Ty Williams sat in the second running position for several laps ahead of JD Johnson. Velasquez, who started fifth, got past Kyler Johnson on lap four. On lap seven, Velasquez would again advance position to grab third from JD Johnson.

Lap eleven would see Velasquez advance yet another position, moving up to second to get past Ty Williams. Velasquez set eyes on the leader, Jordan Knight. Knight and Velasquez would battle hard and make contact with a few laps remaining. Velasquez got past Knight for the lead on lap 19. He went on to capture the feature win by 0.392 seconds with the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series, his first win with the series in 2020.

Jordan Knight and Ty Williams were heat race winners on Friday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Kansas. Taylor Velasquez was the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger, passing five cars to grab the feature win.

Up next for the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is a double-header next Saturday and Sunday on July 25th and July 26th at Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas for the Bull Ring Nationals. This track and the preparation put into it is always a favorite of the drivers and fans of the URSS

United Rebel Sprint Series

KansasState Fairgrounds – Hutchinson, Kansas

July 17, 2020

A Feature (20 laps): 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Jordan Knight, 3) Ty Williams, 4) JD Johnson, 5) Kyler Johnson, 6) Zach Blurton, 7) Eric Matthews, 8) Koby Walters, 9) Cody Lampe, 10) Jody Reeves, 11) Dylan Postier, 12) Zachery Patterson