Rico Abreu sweeps weekend

Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing

ST. HELENA, Calif. (July 20, 2020) – It was a weekend to remember for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing, not only conquering Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) action during a visit to Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Friday, July 17, but eventually doubling-down in the win column with a last lap pass at the famed-Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 18. The weekend sweep allowed the St. Helena, California-native to literally double his season win count in just 48 hours, bumping ahead from two to four.

The Knoxville Raceway victory, the second of Abreu’s career at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, was accomplished in dramatic fashion, utilizing a last lap momentum boost to drive underneath two of Knoxville’s more decorated competitors, Brian Brown and Terry McCarl. Abreu started third on the feature grid and drifted as far back as fifth before his last minute surge.

“My car was just so good on the bottom,” said Abreu after his traditional wing dance in Victory Lane. “I could hunt those guys as the race went on. They caught traffic, and their pace kind of came to me. I came here a couple of months ago and ran second to Brownie. Then we came to the Outlaw show and had our car a lot different. Getting to race through Pennsylvania and Ohio Speedweeks…we kind of fine-tuned our car to make it better for each race on the half-mile stuff. Throughout the race I was patient, kind of letting my car settle down. Once I figured out the bottom I could really hunt those guys. My guys are hungry. I’ve got some big boys to feed!”

One night prior to his trip to the Knoxville victory lane stage, Rico Abreu dominated MOWA action at the high-octane Lincoln quarter-mile, ultimately leading every corner of the 25-lap program for his first MOWA Series win of the 2020 season.

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing have not finalized a plan for the upcoming weekend. Fans are encouraged to stay alert online for continuing updates pertaining to Abreu’s racing agenda.

2020 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 30

Total Wins: 4

Total Top-5s: 13

Total Top-10s: 16

**Stats only reflect starts in RAR #24 Sprint Car