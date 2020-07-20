SawBlade.com Sponsored Carney II Produces Victory at Route 66 Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

AMARILLO, Texas (July 20, 2020) – John Carney II swept the night last Saturday at Route 66 Motor Speedway to score his fourth feature triumph of the season.

The SawBlade.com Xiphos saw blade and South Plains Towing backed competitor drove for Scott Brown during the 305ci winged sprint car show. It marked his third victory of the season at the track.

“Everything went smooth,” he said. “We put a new car together and we were trying out some different things to get ourselves dialed in for Belleville in a couple of weeks.”

Carney II maneuvered from fourth to win a heat race. He then led the distance of the main event from the pole position.

“We started on the front of the main and led every lap so everything went pretty good,” he said. “I haven’t run much 305 stuff the last couple of years. I think we’ve struck on something. We’ve won some races this year, but haven’t had a great car. On Saturday the car was pretty good.”

Carney II plans to make a pair of rare starts behind the wheel of a non-wing sprint car this Friday at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas, and Saturday at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints.

“It’s been probably five years since I last raced non-wing,” he said. “I think the last time I ran a non-wing I won. You have to slow yourself down and know you can’t run it into the corner as hard. It requires patience and being smooth with the throttle.”

July 18 – Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

19 races, 4 wins, 7 top fives, 9 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 15 top 20s

Friday at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas, and Saturday at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints

South Plains Towing, which is located in Lubbock, Texas, specializes in private property impounds, light and medium towing, off road recovery, breakdown towing and car transport around the United States. For more information, visit http://www.SouthPlainsTowing.com .

“David Luckie of South Plains Towing was one of the people who helped me get my team started three years ago,” Carney II said. “We share a lot of our resources and we always work together to come up with ideas on how to get the team better and faster. He’s been instrumental with the race team.”

Carney would also like to thank SawBlade.com, Danny Sander Construction, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Burkham Contracting, CSR Garage, Jackson Compaction, Speedway Motors Racing Engines, Momentum Racing Suspensions, Raider Graphix and Tejas Motors for their continued support.