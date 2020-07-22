Country Builders Construction Signs On as Newest Marking Partner for the Osky Challenges in August

(PETERSEN MEDIA)

Long time car owner and sprint car supporter, Weldon Offill, and Livermore, CA based Country Builders Construction have signed on as the newest marketing partner of this coming August’s Osky Challenges at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA.

“I am extremely thankful to have Weldon Offill’s support on this race,” Terry McCarl said. “I was fortunate enough drive for Weldon early in my career, and Country Builders Construction continues to support my racing efforts personally, so it is very cool to now have them involved in both the Front Row Challenge and the Ultimate Challenge.”

Country Builders Construction is offering up an extra $1000 to the winner of each division that competes at the Osky Challenges during both nights of action.

Sunday August 9th the Ultimate Challenge takes center stage with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and the POWRi WAR Non-Wing Series with the winner of each scheduled to take home $3000. However, if the winners choose to run the Country Builders Construction decal on their car, it will bump their prize money up to $4000.

Monday night, the 410’s take over and they will compete for a for a cool $10,000 top prize while the 305’s are vying for their share of the $1000 that the winner gets. The same deal is up for grabs on this night as well. Run the Country Builders Construction decal, win, and add $1000 to your check.

It doesn’t stop here however. If any of these cars continue to run the Country Builders Construction decal on their car during the three-day ‘One Time Only” event taking place at Knoxville Raceway August 13-15th, they will add $1000 on to their checks during this event as well should they win on any given night.

“Like I said I can’t thank Weldon Offill enough for this added bonus,” McCarl added. “It is pretty cool. If you are running Osky and the 410’s at Knoxville the following week, grab the Country Builders Construction decal, and run it because there’s $1000 on the line if you are able to win.”

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.