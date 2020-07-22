CRSA Sets Sail For Penn Can Friday Night

By Toby LaGrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series kicked off their 2020 season this past Saturday night at the Land of Legends Raceway. When the final checkered flag waved it was Cory Sparks picking up the win over an impressive 27-car field.

The series heads to the Penn Can Speedway Friday night, July 24th for the second event of the season and the first of two scheduled visits in 2020. Please see the Penn Can Speedway website (www.penncanspeedway.net) and social media pages for more details on the nights program.

Friday evenings visit just over the New York State border will be the first for the series since May 19th, 2017. On that night Thomas Radivoy picked up the win over eventual 2017 series champion Jeff Trombley, Eddie Strada, Dalton Herrick and Geoff Quckenbush.

Prior to the 2017 event, the series visited the Penn Can Speedway on October 15th, 2016. Josh Flint picked up the feature win that day over Brian Krummel, Trombley, Scott Goodrich and Kyle Smith.

