USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SERIES HEADS TO GRANDVIEW FOR DOUBLEHEADER WITH 358 NASCAR MODIFIEDS TUESDAY NIGHT, AUGUST 4

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 23, 2020 . . . . The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is back at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, August 4, for the Ken Brenn Midget Masters showcasing the NOS Energy USAC National Midgets in a doubleheader with the NASCAR 358 Modifieds. After qualifying is completed for both divisions, the USAC Midgets will battle in a 30 lap main event paying $3,500 to the winner as the Modifieds close out the night with a $3,000 to win 30 lap feature. The 2020 event marks the second running of the Ken Brenn USAC Midget Masters, won last year by Chris Windom after a heated battle with Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney.

The Midgets have a long and rich history at Grandview, and many say, the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA is the perfect track to run these race cars. The winningest driver in the Midgets at Grandview is Morgantown, PA’s Leigh Earnshaw, with 22 wins. Bobby Cicconi is a 20-time midget winner followed by George Ferguson Jr (17), Johnny Coy (13), and John Heydenreich with 10 victories. The past midget winners list at Grandview looks like a page out of the history books with legendary drivers like: Lenny Boyd, Hank Rogers Jr., Jimmy Maguire, Van May, Nick Fornoro, Duane Carter, Jimmy Kirk, Johnny Hubbard, Dana Carter, Midge Miller, Jan Opperman, Don Kreitz Sr., Len Duncan, Earl Halaquist, Stevie Howard, Sleepy Tripp, Ronnie Dunstan, Rich Volger and Jerry Coons just to name a few. In total, sixty-one different drivers have shared victories in the 228 feature events presented at Grandview Speedway.

This special night is dedicated to Ken Brenn, an individual with a reputation rich in midget history and someone who once promoted midget racing at Grandview. Ken Brenn is an absolute “class act” and has been part of the local racing fabric for many years, enjoying much success as a modified car owner and a former promoter of the Bridgeport Speedway. Some other surprises are being arranged as we honor Ken — who plans to be at this event and drop the first green flag of the night!

The Tuesday, August 4 event at Grandview Speedway opens Pennsylvania Midget Speed Week — five consecutive nights of racing, highlighting the 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series.

Time trials and qualifying events will lead up to the Ken Brenn Midget Masters 30-lap feature event paying $3,500 to the winner.

The 358 Modifieds will play an equally important part of this event with qualifying and a 30 lap feature that will $3,000 to the winner. Ryan Watt is hot off a Thunder on the Hill victory Tuesday night when he thrilled fans taking the win over a four-car race for the top spot. Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Craig VonDohren, Rick Lukach, Doug Manmiller, Brett Kressley, Kevin Hirthler, to name a few.

The Tuesday night, August 4, Ken Brenn Midget Masters and 358 NASCAR Modified doubleheader will get underway at 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM. Low, Down & Dirty is already hard at work planning the pre-race Meet and Greet. Some expected USAC Midget entries in addition to Chris Windom, Tyler Courtney, and Buddy Kofoid include Tanner Thorson, Cannon McIntosh, Tanner Carrick, Justin Grant, and Cole Bodine just to name a few.

Adult admission tickets are $28, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Tuesday, August 4 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Midget Masters & 358 Modifieds*

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill