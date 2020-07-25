Seth Bergman Victorious With ASCS Frontier At Big Sky Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (July 24, 2020) Fending off challenges through numerous cautions Friday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman pocketed $1,5000 and his first career victory with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region to open the ASCS Frontier Big Sky 360 Nationals, presented by Kirkness Roofing.

The win makes Seth the 36th different winner with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region. It’s the ninth ASCS Region that he has earned a victory with for an overall total of 38 Regional wins.

Gridding the field third, Bergman chased early on as Trevor Kirkland held point. Entering lapped traffic on Lap 5, that opened the door for Seth to make his move. Throwing the slide for the lead the following lap, the advantage went to the Corridor Electric No. 23. Trying to retake the position, mechanical issues struck the No. 37, forcing Kirkland to a stop on Lap 7.

A stop for fuel and air pressure on Lap 13, the race finally made it to Lap 25 with Bergman out front by 1.963 seconds. Colorado’s Nick Haygood crossed second with David Hoiness making his return to racing with a podium finish. Jeremy McCune was fourth with Oregon’s Tanner Holmes racing from 10th to fifth.

Damon McCune grabbed sixth, followed by Washington’s Greg Hamilton. Spinning early on, Travis Reber rebounded to eighth with Kory Wermling hauling from 18th to ninth. Joe Perry completed the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back on track at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, July 25, with payout upped to $2,000 to win, $400 to start.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

Friday, July 24, 2020

Car Count: 22

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Perry[1]; 2. 33-Robert DeHaan[3]; 3. 1-Nick Haygood[8]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]; 5. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]; 7. 5C-Channing Filler[4]; 8. 2X-Mike Manwill[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Damon McCune[4]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[6]; 3. 37-Trever Kirkland[7]; 4. 11-Mindy McCune[3]; 5. 74U-Chauncey Filler[2]; 6. 20-Mitchell Burns[5]; 7. 18-Paul Jones[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 0J-Jeremy McCune[2]; 2. 96-Greg Hamilton[3]; 3. 27DD-David Hoiness[6]; 4. 8X-Randy Dolberg[1]; 5. 34-Trevor Plambeck[5]; 6. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[7]; 7. 56-Butch Capshaw[4]

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 5C-Channing Filler[3]; 2. 9K-Kory Wermling[1]; 3. 18-Paul Jones[5]; 4. 2X-Mike Manwill[6]; 5. 56-Butch Capshaw[4]; 6. 20-Mitchell Burns[2]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 1-Nick Haygood[4]; 3. 27DD-David Hoiness[6]; 4. 0J-Jeremy McCune[7]; 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[10]; 6. 77-Damon McCune[2]; 7. 96-Greg Hamilton[9]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[11]; 9. 9K-Kory Wermling[18]; 10. 28-Joe Perry[8]; 11. 34-Trevor Plambeck[14]; 12. 33-Robert DeHaan[5]; 13. 8X-Randy Dolberg[13]; 14. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[15]; 15. 2X-Mike Manwill[20]; 16. 11-Mindy McCune[12]; 17. (DNF) 18-Paul Jones[19]; 18. (DNF) 5C-Channing Filler[17]; 19. (DNF) 37-Trever Kirkland[1]; 20. (DNF) 20-Mitchell Burns[22]; 21. (DNF) 74U-Chauncey Filler[16]; 22. (DNF) 56-Butch Capshaw[21]