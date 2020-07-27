Aug. 9 USAC Silver Crown Selinsgrove Show Features “Champ Cars & Local Bars” Expo

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – The upcoming August 9 appearance of the USAC Silver Crown Champ Dirt Car Series for the Bill Holland Classic 74th Anniversary Race at Selinsgrove Speedway is growing!

The special event will now include the “Champ Cars & Local Bars,” local brews and wines expo, beginning when gates open at 4:30 pm.

To go along with the historic USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race at Selinsgrove Speedway, the “Champ Cars & Local Bars” expo will offer fans the chance to purchase more than a dozen locally crafted ales to go along with wines, wine slushies, seltzers and more!

Live music is also expected to be part of the special event.

Local brewers Spyglass Ridge Winery of Sunbury and Three Beards Brewing Co. of Sunbury will be on display and offering up cool brews and treats to go along with the hot USAC on-track action.

Another event in the 2020 Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series at the track, the race will not only include the 74-lap, Bill Holland Classic 74th anniversary contest paying $8,000 to win but the USAC East 360 Wingless Sprint Series is also on the two-division racing card.

The big car, big race is a “can’t miss” Selinsgrove Speedway event for the ages that will showcase not only an extremely rare contest for wingless champ car sprints at the big half-mile but it will do so in an equally rare long-distance event.

The United States Auto Club has only ever conducted one other race at Selinsgrove Speedway, which was a wingless sprint car event in 1971, won by Mitch Smith of Linglestown.

The USAC Silver Crown Selinsgrove event coming up on August 9 will be the first ever Silver Crown race at the speedway. And it will be just the second time in history that a USAC event of any kind has been staged at the oval since USAC formed out of the defunct AAA in 1955.

Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the very first race ever run at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 20, 1946 before going on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500 after a legendary career in AAA sanctioned racing contests across the nation

Among the USAC Silver Crown standouts expected to compete in the Holland Classic, five-time and defending Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson of Zionsville, Indiana, is at the top of the list.

Others expected to enter include 2016 Silver Crown champion “The Bear” Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois; USAC Sprint champion Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Indiana; CJ Leary, Greenfield, Indiana; and Justin Grant, Ione, California, among many others.

Follow Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewing on Facebook and learn more about the local crafters by visiting their official websites at spyglassridgewinery.com and threebeardsbrew.com.

Reserved admission/seats are now on sale for the big August 9 USAC attack at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Fans wishing to purchase advanced admission/seats can email the track at promoter@selinsgrovespeedway.com.

August 9 Admission Prices:

Adult General Admission: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under GA: FREE

Reserved Seats (All Ages) Add $2

Pit Passes: $40