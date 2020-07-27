USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PETALUMA AUGUST 8TH

By Lance Jennings

JULY 24, 2020… On Saturday, August 8th, the cars and stars of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will invade Petaluma Speedway for a special non-points event. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the action packed card will also showcase Dwarf Cars, 600 Micro Sprints, and Mini Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). A live pay per view internet broadcast is available at floracing.com.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, the event at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds will pay $800-to-win, $400-for-2nd, $300-for 3rd, $250-for-4th, $200-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– CALIFORNIA STATE PROTOCOL CALLS FOR COMPETITORS, CREWS, OFFICIALS, AND ANYONE ON THE GROUNDS TO PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING, PROPER SANITIZING, AND FOLLOW LOCAL REGULATIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS.

– PETALUMA COVID-19 WAIVER FORM: Petaluma Speedway has a mandatory competitor COVID-19 Waiver Form at petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The listed right rear tires are also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. The Hoosier Medium is also legal with the VRA Sprint Cars.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

To date, Petaluma Speedway has held two USAC West Coast Sprint Car events. 2018 Champion Austin Liggett topped last October’s show and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign claimed the July 29, 2017 race after setting the track record of 13.728.

When the checkered flags flew at Petaluma on October 12th, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) clinched the series championship. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino had three feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 87 feature laps led to his credit. With eight victories, Tristan is tied with Peter Murphy and Jace Vander Weerd for seventh on the win list and will be looking to add Petaluma to his resume.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) finished second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons posted two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one lucky 13 Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2016 Rookie of the Year has two career victories and will have his sights on adding another trophy to his collection.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) ranked third in the championship point standings. Racing the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw recorded one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and seven top-10 finishes on the season. The versatile driver will be looking for his first USAC West Coast triumph at Petaluma.

T.J. Smith (Fresno, CA) ran fourth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Driving the May Motorsports’ #8M Salmon Motorsports / Coopers Propane Maxim, Smith had four heat race victories, one hard charger award, one lucky 13 award, seven top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led on the year. The former Santa Maria track champion will have his sights on his fifth career victory.

J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA) scored fifth in the West Coast point standings and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Racing the Keller Motorsports’ #2 Firestone Brewery 805 / Crown Limousine Triple X, Ringo posted one heat race victory, two hard charger awards, seven top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led to his credit. At Petaluma, defending Watsonville Ocean 360 Sprint Car Champion will be looking to claim his first USAC victory.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Austin Liggett.