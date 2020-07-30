POWRi WAR Readies for the Ultimate Challenge

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/28/2020) One of the biggest and most lucrative winning races on the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League schedule approaches as a few changes have been thrown to add in the growing anticipation. With $4000 to win the annual running of the “Osky Challenges” will take center stage on Sunday, August 9th with the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Company.

The Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Company will hit the half-mile of Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Sunday, August 9, which includes great racing action from both wing and non-wing competitors. Featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour the annual event hosts top talents from all over the world, all vying for the top spot.

Last year’s event would witness greatness, as Brady Bacon ruled the night with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League. Capturing an early heat race victory, Bacon would earn high-point qualifier accolades and accept the “Ultimate Challenge” of starting at the rear of the field for the feature event. The “Macho-Man” Brady Bacon would waste no time flexing his might in his onward quest towards the top-spot. Gaining the lead with a little less than ten laps remaining, Brady would cruise to the feature victory while pocketing the heavy payload in the process.

“The Southern Iowa Fair board has been great to work with and we continue to enjoy working with them” stated event organizer Terry McCarl, going on to add, that “none of the decisions came without communication and thought. With this year’s situation, we all have limits regarding grandstands to go by, but we definitely have an advantage with the infield open to fans with plenty of room to social distance.”

Pit gates open at 3 PM, with general admission grandstands opening at 5 PM. Driver’s Registration scheduled from 4-6 PM, with Hot-Laps slated for a 7 PM start racing action to follow. Mufflers ARE required for all competitors.

After Sunday night’s action, race fans will want to stay in Oskaloosa, Iowa for the 25th Annual Sage Fruit $10.000 to win Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting. The silver anniversary always has plenty of 410 sprint car action and will once again include the IMCA RaceSaver 305’s. The RaceSaver 305 class will Pay $1,000 to win courtesy of Badger Steel USA.

Catch all the event’s racing program of the POWRi WAR Sprints, as well as Lucas Oil ASCS streaming, live by subscription on www.racinboys.com.

For more information regarding the Front Row Challenge and Ultimate Challenge, check out oskychallenges.com. For tickets, please call 515-967-0020 Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.