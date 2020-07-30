‘THE ONE AND ONLY’ FORMAT: Knoxville Set to Make History Aug. 13-15

By Nick Graziano

KNOXVILLE, IA – “The ONE and Only” at Knoxville Raceway Aug. 13-15 will be a one of kind historic event with a unique format and more than $400,000 in prize winnings on the line.

The format places importance on Thursday’s and Friday’s $10,000-to-win events with points accumulated from results throughout the two nights determining drivers’ starting positions for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

FORMAT HIGHLIGHTS:

Thursday/Friday

Points earned for Qualifying, Heats, D-Main, C-Main, Last Chance Showdown and 25-lap Feature.

Drivers seeded based on Hot Laps times to determine Qualifying order for their group – three cars qualify at a time.

Top 48 in Qualifying inverted into 6 Heat Races (so 8 cars inverted in each Heat Race).

Top 8 in accumulated points from Qualifying and Heat Races make up the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash.

Saturday

Top 4 in accumulated points from Thursday & Friday are locked into Saturday’s DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash

Balance of the cars will be split into 4 Qualifying Races – the four winners go to the Dash

30-lap Feature for $50,000-to-win, $3,000-to-start.

“This event is like none other and it’s the richest three-day race this season, so since it’s ‘The ONE and Only’ it calls for a special format,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “This was put together by our World of Outlaws officials with input from our teams, as well. It’s truly everybody coming together to make this week spectacular for the competitors and fans alike.”

PURSE HIGHLIGHTS:

Thursday and Friday Features: 1. $10,000; 2. $7,500; 3. $5,000; 4. $4,500; 5. $4,000; 6. $3,500; 7. $3,250; 8. $3,000; 9. $2,800; 10. $2,600; 11. $2,400; 12. $2,200; 13. $2,000; 14. $1,800; 15. $1,600; 16. $1,500; 17. $1,400; 18. $1,300; 19. $1,200; 20. $1,100; 21. $1,000; 22. $1,000. 23. $1,000. 24. $1,000.

Thursday and Friday LCS: Top Four Transfer; 5. $800; 6. $750; 7. $725; 8. $700; 9. $675; 10. $650; 11. $625; 12. $600; 13. $575; 14. $550; 15. $525; 16. $500; 17.-21. $400.

Thursday and Friday C-Main: Top Four Transfer; 5. $300; 6. $250; 7. $200; 8. $175; 9.-21. $150.

Thursday and Friday D-Main: Top Four Transfer; 5.-20. $125.

Saturday Feature: 1. $50,000; 2. $25,000; 3. 12,500; $4. 8,000; 5. $7,000; 6. $6,000; 7. $5,750; 8. $5,500; 9. $5,250; 10. $5,000; 11. $4,500; 12. $4,250; 13. $4,000; 14. $3,750; 15. $3,500; 16. $3,250; 17. $3,000; 18. $3,000; 19. $3,000; 20. $3,000; 21. $3,000; 22. $3,000; 23. $3,000; 24. $3,000.

Saturday LCS: Top Four Transfer; 5. $2,400; 6. $2,200; 7. $2,000; 8. $1,800; 9. $1,600; 10. $1,400; 11. $1,200; 12. $1,100; 13. $1,000; 14. $900; 15. $800; 16. $700; 17. $600; 18. $500; 19. $500; 20. $500; 21. $500.

Saturday C-Main: Top Four Transfer; 5. $450; 6. $400; 7. $350; 8.-20. $300.

Saturday D-Main: Top Four Transfer; 5. $250; 6. $250, 7. $250; 8. $250; 9.-20. $200.

Remaining ticket packages for the front and back grandstands are going quick and can be purchased by clicking here. The three-day tickets for adults are $110 and $62 for youth 13-19. Kids 12-and-under are free and will receive a ticket on site. Camping is available through Knoxville Raceway by calling (641) 842-5431. Beginning Aug. 1, any remaining tickets will be made available for single night purchases.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can still watch all three nights live on DIRTVision with a Fast Pass Subscription.

FULL FORMAT:

Thursday/Friday

Pill draw will be same as all events and cars will be split into 8 groups of 9 cars. (some groups may be 8 cars depending on car count)

Cars will Hot Lap in their groups. Hot Lap times will be used to seed cars into qualifying groups within the hot lap groups to qualify 3 cars at a time.

i.e. Hot lap group 1 fastest 3 will go out first, then the next 3 fastest and then the final 3. Then Hot Lap group 2 fastest 3, etc.

Some hot lap groups may have 2 cars in the last qualifying group. The order of Hot lap groups will remain the same when qualifying the subgroups within them. HL Group1, HL Group 2, etc. Qualifying is not split and is one group.

Top 48 in Qualifying will be inverted into 6 Heat races (so the top 8 cars will be inverted in each Heat). The balance of heats will line up straight up behind the invert cars.

Top 8 in accumulated points from Qualifying and Heat races will make up the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash. Those drivers will draw for their Dash starting position. The Dash finish will line up the first 4 rows of the feature.

Heat winners transfer to the feature.

Top 6 in points after the DIRTvision Fast Pass Dash cars that were not a Heat winner also make the feature. If a Heat winner is a Dash car, then 7th in points will make the feature and so on if needed. The 6 Heat winners and top 6 in points will be combined and will line up in the feature by points behind the Dash cars.

The Last Chance Showdown (LCS), C-main and D-main will be lined straight up by accumulated qualifying and Heat race points. 16 to LCS, 16 to C-main, 20 to D-main. Top 4 from each move to the rear of next event by their finishing order to create 20 car fields.

Fastest car that did not transfer to the feature after the heats will start on the pole of the LCS. This may cause 21 cars for the LCS. Cars behind the pole car line up by accumulated points.

Points will be earned for all events except the dash and will be used to line up Saturday program.

Heats-10 Laps, Dash 6-Laps, C-Main-10 Laps, LCS-12 Laps, Feature-25 Laps

Saturday

Top 4 in accumulated Points from Thursday/Friday will be locked into the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash on Saturday.

The balance of the cars will be split into 4 Qualifying races straight up by points.

Winner will go to the dash. 2nd-4th will go to the feature by finishing position. 5th-8th to the LCS by finishing position. 9th-12th to the C-main. 13th-17th to the D-main.

Top 2 in points that do not transfer will start on the front row of the LCS.

Top 4 out of the LCS, C-Main and D-main transfer to the next race lined up on the tail by finish.

The Dash top 4 in points locked in cars will draw for positions 1-4 in the Dash, Qualifier winners will draw for positions 5-8. Dash finish lines up the first 4 rows of the feature.

Qualifiers-12 Laps, Dash-6 Laps, C-Main-12 Laps, LCS-15 Laps, Feature-30 Laps