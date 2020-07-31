Dietrich Passes Macri to Win at Williams Grove

By T.J. Buffenbarger

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 31, 2020) — Danny Dietrich avoided going winless in July by picking up the feature victory Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. Dietrich from nearby Gettysburg took advantage of a restart to drive by Anthony Macri for the lead.

The win was the 10th consecutive season Dietrich had scored a victory at Williams Grove Speedway. Dietrich was happy and relieved to keep the streak going for himself and car owner Gary Kauffman.

“It’s been a long time since I haven’t won in the month of July,” said Dietrich of going winless over the past month. “I don’t know if there has been a Gary we haven’t won in July. We had one night to get it done and it feels good to keep this going, 10 years in a row winning a race at the Grove.”

Tyler Ross to the initial lead in the main event before Macri drove to the lead on lap two. Ross and Dietrich were in a fierce battle for the second spot with Dietrich appearing to make the pass on several occasions only to have Ross come back and pass Dietrich back. With eight laps to go Dietrich made the pass stick and took the second position from Ross.

Dietrich caught a break when Ross tangled with Brent Marks and Brock Zearfoss racing for third and stopped in turn four. This setup the pass for the lead a Dietrich drove by Marcri in turns one and two with seven laps to go. Dietrich then drove away to victory. Marks was able to get by Macri for second while Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe rounded out the top five.

Dietrich hopes the Williams Grove victory helps his team build momentum after some lackluster performances after coming home from a tour of the southwest with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

“We haven’t been very good since we got back from Texas. We had some speed here and there, but just not the finishes we want. A little bit my own fault and little bit of some other stuff. Part failures or me getting ahead of myself. It feels to be back on the front stretch.”

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday July 31, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 5m-Brent Marks

3. 39m-Anthony Macri

4. 3z-Brock Zearfoss

5. 24-Lucas Wolfe

6. 72-Ryan Smith

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer

8. 39-Jason Solwold

9. 75d-Chase Dietz

10. 1w-Matt Campbell

11. 27s-Adrian Shaffer

12. 11t-Tj Stutts

13. 73b-Brett Michalski

14. 75-Nicole Bower

15. 12w-Troy Fraker

16. 5-Tyler Ross

17. 1x-Chad Trout

18. 66a-Cody Fletcher

19. 1st-Steve Surinak

20. 59s-Steve Wilbur