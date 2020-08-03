More Than a Dozen Races Coming to RacinBoys Broadcasting Network the First Two Weeks of August

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 3, 2020) – A whopping 14 races will be broadcast via the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network during the next two weeks.

It begins this Thursday with the first of back-to-back preliminary nights for the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank hosted by Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. The event finale is Saturday. A free, live audio broadcast will be showcased to RacinBoys members each night.

RacinBoys All Access members will be treated to live video of ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series competition on Friday at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, and on Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

All Access members can also listen to live audio of the weekly racing program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday as well as the United Rebel Sprint Series show at Sherman County Speedway in Goodland, Kan., on Sunday.

A special Pay-Per-View broadcast will be offered by RacinBoys on Sunday as the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. is set to be aired for the first time ever. The $4,000-to-win Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event also features the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League with the POWRi Lucas Oil Iowa Sprint Car League at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The live stream is only available via Pay-Per-View for only $29.99. RacinBoys All Access members will have to order the Pay-Per-View to watch the event. The purchase tab is available at http://www.racinboys.com/events/?i=58559 .

The six-race ASCS Sprint Week will then be broadcast via live video to RacinBoys All Access members. The ASCS event runs Aug. 11 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.; Aug. 12 at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.; Aug. 13 at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan.; Aug. 14 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; Aug. 15 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.; and Aug. 16 at Diamond Park Speedway in Nashville, Ark.

All races pay $3,000 to win and $300 to start with an additional points fund on the line.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.