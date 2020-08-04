Lucas Oil Speedway Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

Belleville IL. (8/4/2020) The Tenth Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial presented by General Tire at Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland Missouri, will have a flair of familiarity to the event from Thursday, September 17th to Saturday, September 19th. Following the format and guidelines of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will as now run in the manner.

By using the same format as the ASCS National Tour, teams and fans alike will feel a bit more structure to the overall program. Giving race fans a chance to see their favorite drivers each night with the addition of entrants each night drivers will now earn points for their finishes instead of everyone receiving the same season point recognition.

Pre-Entry for POWRi WAR competitors at the tenth annual JHDM Memorial are now available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration tab thru MyRacePass.com. Early entries are $50 (must be postmarked by September 6th). Late entries (postmarked after September 6th) or received at the track are $100. Along with entry and payment, include a W9 Form, found under “rules” on powri.com. Please make checks payable to POWRi.

New POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Format:

No split Qualifying Nights. All drivers will compete in both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for the Top 8 on Saturday nights feature.

Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. POWRi WAR Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. The remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. The lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. The number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. The lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday with top two in each going into the A-Feature straight-up starting from the ninth position.

The remainder of the field will fall into three B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top two from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

More updates will be released in the upcoming weeks, Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.