The 360 Knoxville Nationals Start This Week!

From Kendra Jacobs

The most prestigious 360 winged sprint car race in the country starts in just two days!

The My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank will feature more than 100 teams this year. The field is divided into two qualifying nights leading into Saturday’s championship finale.

A full entry list can be seen here. Australian James McFadden is working against the clock and COVID restrictions to get into the states in time to defend his title. He’ll have to battle perennial favorites like Brian Brown, Clint Garner, and Terry McCarl to get it done. Add in the track’s current 360 points leader, Carson McCarl, last week’s feature winner Lynton Jeffrey and a bevy of other stars.

Tickets are still available for this event online, at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431. Ticket prices on Thursday and Friday are $22 for adults; $17 for teens and $12 for children 12 and under. On Saturday, adult tickets are $27; teens are $22 and children 12 and under are $17. All tickets are general admission. Seating is limited to even numbered rows only and three empty seats must be left between groups in a row.

Camping is available at the North Campground, roughly 1/2 mile north of the track, and can be reserved by calling 641-842-5431.