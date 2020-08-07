Rain Cancels Williams Grove August 7

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Torrential rains put a stop to Friday’s Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints and Civil War Super Late Model Series events at Williams Grove Speedway.

The super late models are slated to compete on Friday, August 21 when the World of Outlaws Late Models hit the speedway.

Civil War Series Super Late Model drivers will receive appearance points for entering the show.

The August 7 Billy Kimmel Memorial for the super sprints has been rescheduled for next Friday, August 14, at 7:30 pm.